Fire crews are warning of the dangers of cigarettes in the hot weather after they attended two blazes caused by discarded butts.

The advice is aimed at people in high-rise buildings after Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue (GMFRS) attended two separate incidents.

One of the fires took place in Salford after a cigarette was left in a dry plant pot.

The fire resulted in the safety glass shattering and falling onto the balconies below.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading further and there were no injuries, but there was serious damage.

A second fire broke out on River Street in Manchester caused by the unsafe disposal of a cigarette on a balcony.

The fire was out before the crew arrived and they removed a section of decking to ensure the area was safe.

As the hot weather continues, GMFRS is urging people who live in high-rise buildings to take fire safety seriously and being cautious when smoking.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading further. Credit: GMFRS

The Head of Protection at GMFRS said: “We want residents to be able to enjoy their balconies but to also ensure they don’t put themselves or anyone else in danger.

“Barbecues and discarded cigarettes are the most common causes of fires on balconies, which is why GMFRS will be taking a tougher approach to residents who put their property and neighbours at risk by having barbecues on their balconies this summer.

“Never barbecue on your balcony as this poses a real risk of fire, due to the close proximity of the buildings. Anyone who does so is endangering themselves and their neighbours.

“If you smoke make sure that cigarettes are properly stubbed out in an ashtray - don’t drop them into plant pots or drop them off balconies as this can cause a fire.”

GMFRS have issued the following balcony fire safety advice:

Do not use barbecues under any circumstances

Do not use chimineas, fire pits or any other equipment which involves the use of open fire

Never store flammable materials like gas on your balcony

Reduce clutter and try and keep items on the balcony to a minimum

If you smoke, make sure you stub cigarettes out properly in an ashtray and never flick them of your balcony

GMFRS is also working with housing providers and landlords to ensure residents are aware of fire safety advice and, where necessary, supporting action being taken against residents who put others at risk.

Manchester Cladiators, a housing action group of concerned high rise residents, added: “It’s frightening how people can think having a barbecue on a balcony is a good idea.

"Of course, people can and will smoke on their balcony but flicking cigarettes from balconies is antisocial, stupid and dangerous.

“Every year, we see fire incidents soar as soon as the sun comes out.

"For those of us who live in flats it is vital that we are considerate to our neighbours and follow simple safety measures.

"Many residents across Greater Manchester are still waiting for major works to be done to their buildings to make them safe.

“This is a worrying time for those residents and the increased anxiety about other people causing fires only adds another layer of distress.”

