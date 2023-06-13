HMRC requests winding up order against Wigan Athletic over unpaid tax

HMRC has requested a winding-up order against Wigan Athletic over unpaid tax bills.

A date for the hearing has been set for 26 July.

Last week the English Football League put the club under a transfer embargo for breaching league rules on payment of tax.

Wigan will begin the 2023/24 League One season on minus eight points over issues relating to staff and players being paid late a number of times.

Wigan Athletic will start next season on minus 8 points Credit: PA

It also understood money is outstanding from May's salary payments.

Winding-up petitions can be resolved by payment of debt or by arrangement of a payment plan with the creditor.

The club also announced a deal has been agreed in principle for its sale, which will require EFL approval.

No details of the prospective buyer were given in a brief statement posted on the club’s website on Sunday 4 June.

The Latics were handed the initial deduction in response to two late payments in March and May, with a further four points suspended.

An independent disciplinary commission required funds equal to 125% of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill to be paid into a nominated account by 24 May, but that was not done and the additional sanction was therefore enforced.

