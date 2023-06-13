HMRC requests winding up order against Wigan Athletic over unpaid tax

Wigan Warriors rugby league club has expressed their interest in buying Wigan Athletic football club, who are currently in administration.
The winding up order relates to unpaid taxes Credit: PA Images

HMRC has requested a winding-up order against Wigan Athletic over unpaid tax bills.

A date for the hearing has been set for 26 July.

Last week the English Football League put the club under a transfer embargo for breaching league rules on payment of tax.

Wigan will begin the 2023/24 League One season on minus eight points over issues relating to staff and players being paid late a number of times.

Wigan Athletic will start next season on minus 8 points Credit: PA

It also understood money is outstanding from May's salary payments.

Winding-up petitions can be resolved by payment of debt or by arrangement of a payment plan with the creditor.

The club also announced a deal has been agreed in principle for its sale, which will require EFL approval.

No details of the prospective buyer were given in a brief statement posted on the club’s website on Sunday 4 June.

The Latics were handed the initial deduction in response to two late payments in March and May, with a further four points suspended.

An independent disciplinary commission required funds equal to 125% of the club’s forecast monthly wage bill to be paid into a nominated account by 24 May, but that was not done and the additional sanction was therefore enforced.

