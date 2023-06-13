A man has been charged with the murder of a 50-year-old man who was found dead at a house in Blackburn.

Lancashire Police were called Leamington Road at 11.38am on Wednesday 7 June to reports of a sudden death.

David Read was found dead at the scene, a post mortem showed he had died of multiple injuries.

Mohammed Ali Khan, 34, of Preston New Road, Blackburn, has been charged with David's murder and is due before Blackburn Magistrates on Tuesday 13 June.

In a tribute, David’s family said: "David was a lovely caring man and had a strong bond with his parents.

"He was known as the gentle giant and will be sadly missed by his family and friends."

Detective Chief Insp Mark Haworth-Oates, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: "Although a man has now been charged, we are continuing to appeal for witnesses.

"We want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious during Tuesday and Wednesday in the Leamington Road area or has CCTV that we are not already aware of.

"Please also get in touch if you knew David and can help us piece together the days leading to his death as this may help the continued progression of the investigation.

"I’d also like to thank the local community for their support so far."

Anyone with information is asked to report it online here or call police on 101, quoting log 653 of June 7, 2023.

