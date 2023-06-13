The roof of a house in Lytham has been set on fire after it was struck by lightning.

Four fire engines from Blackpool, Bispham, St Annes and Wesham and an aerial ladder platform were called to a house on Whitewood Close, Lytham at 8:44pm on Monday 12 June.

Video footage posted on social media shows the two story house with flames coming out of the roof along with thick plumes of grey smoke as fire crews spray it with water jets.

Firefighters used four breathing apparatus and two hose reels to put the fire out as Lancashire Police asked people to stay away from the area.

Blackpool Police asked people to stay away from the area Credit: Facebook

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service say no injuries were reported.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...