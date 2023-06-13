Play Brightcove video

Headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson spoke about the impact the garden will have

A special garden has been opened in memory of Olivia Pratt-Korbel on what would have been her 10th birthday.

Olivia, nine, was fatally shot by drug-dealer Thomas Cashman who fired indiscriminately at another criminal as they ran into the schoolgirl's home.

A performance garden has been created within the grounds of her school, St Margaret Mary's Catholic in Dovecot, and was opened on Tuesday 13 June - her 10th birthday.

The stage has a quote from Olivia's mother on it - "reaching out, hand in hand, together kindness shines." Credit: ITV News

Headteacher Rebecca Wilkinson said: "Not a day goes by where somebody doesn't mention Olivia. She's fondly remembered in school every day.

"The resilience of the staff and particularly the children has astounded me.

"The children have led on a lot of the memorials we have created. Everything we have done has been in collaboration with her mum Cheryl."

"I don't think we could have picked anything better because she did love to perform," she added.

"It's nice for Cheryl too because she has a special little girl and we don't want to forget her."

Cheryl gave each child in Olivia's class a teddy bear, attached with a photograph and 'Forever Nine' label.

Olivia was shot dead at her home in August last year. Credit: Family photo

Plans are also being drawn up for a permanent memorial to pay tribute to Olivia.

The plan is to turn the land into a play area featuring a mini road junction, complete with signs and a roundabout.

There is already a tree dedicated to her in Dovecot.

Olivia's killer Thomas Cashman was jailed for a minimum of 42 years but calls to extend that jail term have been rejected.