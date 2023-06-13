A football fan has been banned from attending matches for three years after mocking the Hillsborough tragedy.

Spurs supporter Kieron Darlow, 25, admitted making gestures mocking the tragedy while attending Liverpool's game against Tottenham on 30 April.

Prosecutors previously said he raised both of his hands with his palms facing out, mimicking being pushed and squashed in the way that victims of the Hillsborough tragedy.

97 people died as a result of the crush at the FA Cup semi final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in 1989.

His actions were reported to police at the game and Darlow, of Welwyn in Hertfordshire, was identified, arrested, and charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress.

The 97 victims of the Hillsborough Disaster.

Darlow pleaded guilty to the offence at Sefton Magistrates Court, and on 13 June, was issued with a three-year order, a 12-month community order, £200 compensation penalty and other fines.

Merseyside Police Assistant Chief Constable Paul White said: “This type of behaviour has no place in football.

"We will take action and identify those who commit hate crime in any form, and this includes unacceptable chanting which causes distress to others.

“Merseyside Police will work to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing a hate crime.

“I hope this sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will be put you before the courts to be prosecuted.”