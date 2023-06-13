People are being urged to stay away from beaches until further notice on the Fylde coast after raw sewage was pumped into the sea during a storm.

United Utilities say the 'pollution incident' saw the sewage, mixed with rainwater, released into the sea after a pipe burst on Monday 12 June.

It effects beaches across the Fylde coast and the councils are urging people to stay out of the sea and keep pets clear of the water.

The beaches affected include:

Bispham

Blackpool Central

Blackpool North

Blackpool South

Cleveleys beach

Fleetwood

St Annes

St Annes North

Urgent repair works are being carried out to the burst pipe, which carries water after it has been treated at Fleetwood wastewater treatment works plant to the sea.

United Utilities says the treatment works is currently running at a reduced rate while engineers plan and carry out the repair work to the pipe, which lies nine metres underground.

Due to the location and complexity of the repair and to ensure the work is carried out safely, it is expected to take some time while engineers install temporary pumps and 2,000 metres of overland pipework.

United Utilities is balancing storage levels in the wastewater network along the Fylde Coast and using tankers around the clock to help reduce pressure on the site by transporting wastewater to other treatment sites.

Mark Garth, Wastewater Director, at United Utilities, said: "This is a very unusual incident and our teams are working around the clock to minimise any impact on the environment.

"The burst occurred on a large pipe which is deep underground, making the repair complex and challenging.

"We are installing temporary overland pipework to bypass the burst pipe so that the treatment plant can continue to operate while the repair work is carried out.

"The reduced capacity at the treatment works and in our network as a result of this burst meant there was less storage available than normal to deal with the heavy rainfall last night. This resulted in storm overflows operating.

"We are working closely with the Environment Agency and local councils as we respond to this."

The 'swimfo' website is showing a warning for beaches on the Fylde coast Credit: Swimfo

Information on all 424 designated bathing water sites and any forecasted drops in water quality are published on the Swimfo: Find a Bathing Water website.

This provides immediate access to information on every bathing water in England.

Construction of the temporary overland pipework means that the neighbouring Fleetwood Marsh Nature Reserve is unfortunately closed to the public until further notice.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...