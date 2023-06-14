Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports correspondent Ann O'Connor

The family of a 12 year old girl who died after taking an overdose at her home in Southport say they are still waiting for answers two years after they believe she was badly let down by the authorities.

Semina Halliwell had complained of being sexually abused, beaten up and bullied online.

Her mother Rachel says she was failed by those the family asked for help. Ms Halliwell says she wants the truth of what happened to her daughter to come out but has to wait for an inquest to hear the details.

Semina was living with ADHD and had become withdrawn and unhappy in the months before her death. A preliminary hearing will be held next month by the Sefton Coroner before a date is set for a full inquest.

The case was raised in the House of Commons recently, by the Southport MP Damien Moore who said that Semina had been through an ordeal.

He has secured a meeting with the Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden, as Merseyside police and Sefton Council say they are waiting for the outcome of the inquest before they respond to criticisms.

The Conservative MP for Southport raised Semina's case in the House of Commons Credit: ITV

Semina's mother and her family are being supported and advised by Radd Seiger, a retired lawyer who helped relatives of Harry Dunn.

He was the 19 year old motorcyclist killed when an American intelligence service worker hit him as she travelled on the wrong side of the road leaving the airbase at Croughton in Northamptonshire.

Anne Sacoolas left the UK claiming diplomatic immunity. But a long campaign by Harry's family saw her convicted in 2022.

Harry Dunn who died in 2019 after being hit by a car on the wrong side of the road in Northamptonshire Credit: Family handout

Mr Seiger says there is much the family cannot talk about in public before the coroner examines the events leading up to Semina's death.

Rachel Halliwell says she is 'broken' by everything she's lived through in the last two years.

'I miss her so much, I don't know who I am anymore. One minute Semina was here, then she was gone. It's a struggle, a real struggle.'