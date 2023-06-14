A cow that decided to go for a swim to cool down refused to budge for emergency service workers that tried to rescue it.

The cow in Savick Brook, Preston decided to take a dip as temperatures have risen in the last few days.

Emergency service workers from Penwortham were called to come and help the cow out of the water but it refused to move.

The rescue mission was made even more difficult by the steep banks of the waterway, workers later revealed.

The cow eventually clambered out of the canal to return to her herd nearby. Animal rescuers say they found it difficult to explain the dangers of the water to the cow, so instead settled for asking the farmer to repair some fencing nearby.

The Met Office forecasters have declared an official heatwave in Lancashire and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has now extended a heat health alert for the whole of England.

A spokesperson from Penwortham Fire Station said: "Yesterday, fire crews responded to a call about a cow refusing to moooove after taking a cooling swim in Savick Brook, Preston which is part of the canal network.

"Animal rescue and water rescue technicians were deployed to persuade the beast to return to dry land.

"The steep banking making access and egress difficult but eventually she returned to the rest of the herd. As always we would urge people not to enter the water.

"It's difficult to get this across to a large beast so instead arrangements made with farmer to repair fencing."

A swathe of the UK stretching from the North West has exceeded the threshold for a heatwave.

According to the Met Office, a heatwave is defined as three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the heatwave temperature threshold.

The threshold varies in each county. In Lancashire it is 25C, but the region has been baking in temperatures around 30C since Saturday.

