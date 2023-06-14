A man has been charged with a series of rapes across Lancashire where the alleged victims were attacked after getting into what they thought was a taxi.

The Rape and Serious Sexual Offending Team launched an investigation into the allegations which cover incidents in Darwen and Preston involving three separate women.

All three women reported getting into what they believed was a taxi, before being subjected to serious sexual assaults.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Nazim Asmal, 33, of Balaclava Street, Blackburn has been charged with a number of offences.

They include four counts of rape, five counts of sexual assault and three counts of committing an offence with the intention of committing a relevant sexual offence.

Asmal was remanded into custody after appearing at Blackburn Magistrates Court Credit: Google StreetMaps

Asmal will appear before a Crown Court judge on 11 July after being remanded into custody when he appeared before Blackburn magistrates.

DI Darren Irving, of Lancashire Police East CID, said: "Although we have charged a man, our investigation is very much ongoing.

"If you have any information which you believe is relevant to this investigation I would ask that you call 101, quoting log 691 of 13 June, 2023."

