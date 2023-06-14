A man has died after being involved in a motorcycle crash in Bolton.

The 27-year-old was travelling on Moss Bank Way between 10.40pm and 11pm on Tuesday 13 June when the incident happened.

Emergency services were in attendance and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Moss Bank Way remained closed between the junction of Captains Clough Rd and Halliwell Road while police carried out investigations. The road is expected to be closed for a number of hours and motorists may wish to consider alternative routes.

Anyone with any information about this incident, or any dashcam/CCTV footage from the area at the time, should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting log 4642 of 14/06/2023

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

If you can't report online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.