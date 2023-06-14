Play Brightcove video

Marcus Rashford reacted to Manchester City's treble win in the England pre-match press conference

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford has said "It's not nice" seeing Manchester City win the treble.

It comes after the Blues won the Champions League after beating Italian side Inter Milan in Istanbul on Saturday 10 June.

They also won the FA Cup against arch-rivals Manchester United on Saturday 3 June and claimed the Premier League title.

Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 in the Champions League final in Istanbul Credit: PA Images

Rashford said: "It's not nice, but at the same time it's football. The team that is consistently playing the best football is going to win the most trophies.

"They have managed to win three this year and well done to them.

"Obviously, we just move on now and it's up to them to keep it up and it's up to the rest of us to try and catch them up."

The striker went on to say that City's achievements have "100 per cent" given him more motivation for next season.

Rashford will see City's Kyle Walker, Phil Foden, John Stones and Jack Grealish at England's training camp ahead of their international fixtures.

England will play against Malta on Friday 16 June for the UEFA Euro qualifiers.

The three lions will then face North Macedonia on Monday 19 June in their European Championship qualifiers after after winning their games against Italy and Ukraine.

The 25-year-old continued to say that he believes change is paramount to help give players a lengthy rest between fixtures.

Marcus Rashford with England manager Gareth Southgate. Credit: PA

He said: "It's mad that we're playing teams that play once a week and we're playing three a week from November."

"We need to be given more time to recover between certain games and at different stages of the season.

"That's my opinion but I don't think it's down to the players.

"We shouldn't have to put ourselves in a position to speak out about something that we're not in control of or we're not going to make the final decision on."

