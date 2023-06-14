Cumbria Police say they are concerned for the welfare of two teenagers last seen in Kendal and Milnthorpe.

Molly-May Holleran and Theo Burton, both 14, were last seen on 13 June.

Molly-May has not been seen since the morning of 13 June in Kendal. She is described as slim with long, fair hair with blonde streaks in and was wearing her school uniform when she was last seen.

Theo was last seen on the same day at around 7:30pm at the main square in Milnthorpe.

Theo is described as 6ft with ginger hair and was wearing a black t-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms ad red and yellow trainers when he was last seen.

Police say they believe the pair may be together.

Anyone who sees Molly-May or Theo is urged to call 999. If you have any other information which may assist police, they are asking the public to call 101.

Officers would also ask Molly-May and Theo to contact police on 101 if they see their appeal.