Thousands of dead fish have appeared in the water at Salford Quays

An investigation's been launched after thousands of dead fish appeared in the water at Salford Quays.

The huge number of deceased fish began appearing in the water on Monday (June 12). Now the authorities say they're investigating the cause.

Eyewitnesses described a 'horrible smell' and questioned what had caused the unusual event.

The Environment Agency confirmed they are looking into what has happened, but believe it is due to the hot weather and 'low atmospheric pressure as a result of thunder storms, causing low dissolved oxygen levels.'

The dead fish have been spotted in huge numbers in the water at Salford Quays Credit: ITV News Granada Reports

But a river expert from the University of Manchester, Prof Jamie Woodward, tweeted that he believed the the deaths were due to a ‘huge flush of sewage combined with failure of aeration system’.

However, United Utilities has told ITV News that they've ruled out any involvement, explaining that they have looked into the incident and concluded they have ‘no assets that discharge directly into the Quays’.

A spokesperson added that ‘we have not discharged up or downstream’ of the area affected.

The Environment Agency said in a tweet "We have received reports of fish in distress at Salford Quays from concerned members of the public. "We take swift action to protect people and the environment, and our officers have been on site investigating and providing advice.

"We believe that this is an event caused by high temperatures and low atmospheric pressure as a result of thunder storms, causing low dissolved oxygen levels."

Salford City Council said in a tweet "We have noticed some dead fish in our bays, and have arranged for them to be removed this afternoon. Any other bays that still have dead fish in would be the responsibility of Peel Holdings, and would need to be reported to them, directly."

The Peel Group, who own MediaCity, told ITV News that their involvement at this stage has been to clear the fish from the Quays.

