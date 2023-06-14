Wigan Athletic sold to company backed by local businessman Mike Danson

Wigan Athletic has been sold to a new company backed by local businessman Mike Danson.

Wigan say Danson's company has made a 100% acquisition of the club and all requisite clearances have been obtained by the EFL.

The Latics say a new board, along with a Chief Executive of the Club will be announced in due course. First Team Manager Shaun Maloney, will remain at the Club.

They added that funds have been paid into the club to cover all outstanding debt. They also said that all players and staff will be paid immediately along with other creditors.

Wigan were recently issued with a winding up order by HMRC. Credit: PA Images

The club statement says it: "Wishes to pay its thanks to Mr Abdulrahman Al Jasmi and Mr Talal Al Hammad for their commitment to the sale process and for saving the Club from administration back in 2021."

A statement from Mike Danson said: “I am delighted to become involved in Wigan Athletic Football Club. I was born in Wigan, I grew up locally and the community of the town is close to my heart.

“I want to recognise that the Club has a hugely important part to play in the local community, not just for players, but for fans, employees and all its suppliers, business partners and numerous community groups.

"We have worked hard to provide the EFL with a realistic financial plan to stabilise operations.

"We look forward to a fresh start for the Club and planning for the upcoming season."

Manager Shaun Maloney will remain in charge of the club. Credit: PA Images

Wigan Athletic First Team Manager, Shaun Maloney added: “This news is fantastic for everyone associated with the Football Club and the town of Wigan.

“I want to pay thanks to Mr Danson and his team for all their hard work and perseverance. His vision and passion for the community have resonated strongly with all of us.

“I also want to pay tribute to the staff, supporters and of course, the players that have stuck with us through one of the Club’s most difficult times.

“We are all extremely confident of a sustainable and stable future and we are now excited to prepare for the 2023/24 season and beyond.”

Danson has a 25% stake in Wigan Warriors. He is the founder and CEO of GlobalData and is said to have a personal net worth of over £1 billion.

