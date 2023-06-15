A community has been left in mourning once again after two girls from the same school died in water-related tragedies less than a year apart.

Abbie Walton, 15, has been named as the latest victim after emergency service were called to the River Etherow near Hodge Lane, in Broadbottom in Tameside on Wednesday night (June 14).

She was pronounced dead despite the best efforts of paramedics, after police were called to reports of a person in difficulty in the water.

Tributes been paid to Abbie who was described as having the 'kindest soul,' who attended Copley Academy in Stalybridge.

In a message posted on social media this afternoon the school said: "Copley Academy has been made aware of the tragic news that one of our students lost their life last night.

We offer our deepest sympathy to all of those involved in this tragedy.

"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the families, loved ones, friends and local communities affected at this extremely sad time.

Copley would like to offer our support and also the support of a specialist team."

Abbie's death comes less than a year after another Copley Academy student - Lucy Smith - drowned after trying to help a friend who got into difficulty at an angling pond in Stalybridge.

Lucy Smith died on August 15 last year.

An inquest at Stockport Coroners' Court earlier this year heard Lucy and a group of friends went to Carrbrook Angling ponds - around six miles away from where Abbie died.

Detective Inspector Steven Horton from GMP told the inquest it had been a particularly hot day. The group started playing in the water, but things 'very suddenly' went wrong.

"They were playing and dancing in the water and everyone was in good spirits. Phone footage taken at the time all supports that they were in the water having a good time."

He added that the tone of the footage quickly changes and is turned off when it becomes apparent that someone is in difficulty in the water.

"They were all playing in the water when one of her friends got into difficulty and Lucy had gone to try and assist her," DI Horton previously told the inquest. As she was trying to help she got into trouble and her friends tried to help her but she had gone under the water and didn't surface.

Coroner, Christopher Morris gave a conclusion of Lucy's death being a "tragic accident." "There is little as tragic as this case before the court of a young person with their whole life ahead of them," Mr Morris said.

Villagers in the village of Broadbottom described their shock earlier today (Thursday) after it emerged that Miss Walton was the second youngster to die in that section of the river in less than a decade.

In July 2016, another teenager, Jack Pullen, 16, from nearby Hattersley, died after getting into trouble in the same stretch of water known as Broadbottom Rocks.

Longdendale Councillor, Jacqueline Owen, issued a warning to the community, urging all young people wanting to swim to use public pools, as she highlighted the dangers of open water swimming.

"On behalf of the Longdendale Ward Councillors, I would like to extend our condolences to the family, friends and the whole Broadbottom community, following the tragic incident yesterday evening. We are all shocked to hear about this terrible loss.

"Sadly, this is not the first death of a young person in the River Etherow. We would use all young people wanting to swim to use public pools; as open water swimming can be very hazardous."

In an update on Wednesday night, GMP said they were not treating Miss Walton's death as suspicious. They added that officers are continuing to support the family during this 'incredibly difficult time'.