Play Brightcove video

Manchester City's Erling Haaland took time out from celebrating the club's treble winning season to jump onto an ice-cream van to help serve people.

Haaland was dressed in gold satin pyjamas as he got in the back of the Mr Whippy van at a City parade afterparty at the Mayfield Depot on Monday 12 June.

Ejaz Azam who owns Mr Whippy Ice Cream Van Hire in Oldham was brought in to staff the event and couldn't believe his eyes when Haaland jumped onboard.

Ejaz had been booked to bring his ice-cream van to the after parade party at Mayfield depot Credit: Facebook:Ejaz Azam

Ejaz said on Facebook it was his "favourite moment ever" as Haaland whipped up a storm, first of all making his own blue slush, then putting Mr Whippy ice-cream on top of slushes to hand out.

In a video posted on TikTok Haaland was heard saying it was "unbelievable" before sitting in the front of the van to eat his blue slush.

Ejaz's his patch is usually in Chadderton, Oldham but he ventured into Manchester of the open-top bus parade after being asked to go to the VIP event.

Players and staff on the buses pass the crowds of fans during the trophy parade in Manchester Credit: PA images

Manchester City were crowned Champions League winners after a 1-0 win over Inter Milan in Istanbul to complete an historic treble after winning the Premier League and FA Cup successes.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...