Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada correspondent Victoria Grimes

Singer Sandie Shaw has had an emotional first meeting with a midwife whose aid work in Ukraine inspired her to re-release her Eurovision-winning song for a children’s charity.

Wendy Warrington, from Bury, Greater Manchester, has worked tirelessly to help women and babies displaced by the war.

Sandie, who won the song contest in 1967, decided to donate proceeds from the re-release of Puppet On A String to Unicef after hearing Wendy's story.

Sandie told her, "I’m just glad there are people like you in the world. I think you’re wonderful. Thank you."

Sandie Shaw sang in the 1967 Eurovision song contest. Credit: PA/PA Archive/PA Images

The pop star and midwife had never met but are united by a desire to help those desperately in need.

ITV Granada Reports arranged for the pair to finally come face-to-face in London.

Speaking exclusively to the programme, Sandie Shaw explained that Wendy’s views chimed with hers.

She said, "It was the way I felt about the war.

"There’s women involved, there’s children involved here and nodbody’s helping them.

"There’s lots of people I want to ring now.

"I want to get her in the House of Lords, I want to get her in Westminster!"

Wendy Warrington has been volunteering her midwife skills to help women and babies in Ukraine.

Wendy initially volunteered on the Polish border in 2022.

Since then, she has made has since made 10 perilous trips to some of the most badly bombed areas of Ukraine.

She said, "We would go into bunkers. People were crammed in there.

"We were hearing about women that were actually birthing in these conditions and there was no medical support or aid.

"So soldiers, these young men, untrained, were coming in (with) other people supporting."

Wendy added: “The hospital in the Donetsk region which was quite heavily hit didn't have anything.

"The lighting was really poor. They didn't have an oxytocin to stop haemorrhaging women bleeding.

"The medical director had tears in her eyes, hugged me and said ‘You do not realise what you have done. This will help save babies’ lives.’ That really touched me."

Wendy is now organising an aid trip to send 9 donated incubators to Ukraine to help the youngest victims of the war.

An emotional meeting between midwife and pop star. Credit: ITV Granada

Wendy told Sandie, 76, "I really appreciate the help and support and raising the awareness.

"It means a lot to me and to the people of Ukraine."

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.