A man has died after being found with life-threatening injuries in Manchester city centre.

Emergency services were called to Whitworth Street West and Albion Street around 6pm on Wednesday 14 June following reports of a man lying in the street with serious injuries.

Several police vehicles and ambulances were in attendance near a high-rise building.

Witnesses reported an air ambulance flying overhead a short time earlier, with a number of police vans and ambulance vehicles beside a screen also reportedly at the scene.

The 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.