Play Brightcove video

Video report by Granada Reports Entertainment correspondent Caroline Whitmore

McFly singer Danny Jones says playing his hometown's stadium is on his "bucket list."

Danny Jones, from Bolton, is the band's lead singer and was in Manchester as part of a special signing for the band's latest album.

Danny said: "Pink has just played Bolton Wanderers football stadium, so I think that's on the bucket list. That would be amazing.

"I used to be a paper boy and deliver The Bolton Evening News. I used to go into the old people's home and have a cup of tea so I was always late to deliver the rest of the papers.

"I was there when Wanderers picked up the Papa John's trophy. Unlucky we didn't get promotion but maybe next year. I love you Bolton."

Danny Jones is very proud of his Bolton roots. Credit: ITV Granada

The signing was held at HMV in the Arndale shopping centre.

Danny was quick to point out with his bandmate Harry Judd that he was the "local knowledge" for Manchester as the other two members Tom Fletcher and Dougie Poynter who got stuck in traffic on their way into the city.

Their new album Power To Play was released on 9 June.

Some fans brought their young children to meet members of the band. Credit: ITV Granada

Speaking about the album, Harry Judd said: "The album we've just made is the best music we've ever made.

"A lot of our fans are now in the 30s, they should kind of be at work - but that's testament to how lucky we are."

The other two members of the band soon joined Danny and Harry. Some fans even brought out their young children to introduce to the band members.

McFly will be performing in Manchester on their UK tour at the O2 Victoria Warehouse on 15 and 16 November.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast