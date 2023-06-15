A nine-year-old girl has lost her fingers in an accident involving fly-tipped waste.

Bella Ratcliffe, was "making a den" when she stepped on a garden table that was dumped behind her home in Clifton, Salford.

But the table wobbled, and as she tried to grab onto a fence to stop herself from falling off, she lost six of her fingers.

Her mum Kerry, says she has been left "heartbroken" at the accident, in April.

The fence behind Kerry's previous home on Kestral Street in Clifton. Credit: MEN Media

“Bella was standing on a table, it wobbled, and her fingers came off," Kerry said.

"It’s heartbreaking. We heard screaming and a neighbour ran over and then my son pushed me back inside and said ‘she has got no fingers’, then I collapsed."

The 34-year-old said her daughter was in Wythenshawe Hospital for half a day where doctors tried to reattach her fingers which "did not go to plan".

Despite Bella, who was eight when the accident happened, "adapting really well" and returning to school, the mum-of-five says she is "still at a loss as to what’s happened".

Bella lost six fingers in the accident. Credit: MEN Media

After the accident, Kerry has moved her family to Winton, Salford, to be closer.

One day, Bella will have a prosthetic hand, Kerry added.

She is now calling on the authorities to make sure the land – which neighbours claim is a hot spot for fly-tipping – is secured.Kerry said: “There’s a private entrance with iron gates. They told us that they had cut off the locks. Then it became a hotspot for fly-tipping.“The gates are always open. The neighbours said they have complained about them for years.”

Bella underwent 12 hours of surgery where doctors attempted to reattach her fingers which was unsuccessful. Credit: MEN Media

Following the incident, Salford City Council confirmed the land is owned by ForHousing, a housing association.

Nigel Sedman, ForHousing's executive director of homes, said the organisation was "extremely sorry" to hear about Bella’s accident.Mr Sedman said: “The security fence at the rear of the homes at Kestrel Avenue was put in place several years ago after local neighbours raised concerns about anti-social behaviour and fly-tipping in the area.

“In April, a neighbour reported that this incident had taken place, and we immediately visited the site to make it safe.

"We will continue to offer support and work with the local community.”