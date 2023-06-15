A teenager girl has died after getting into difficulty in the water in Tameside.

The 15-year-old was found in the water following a search near Hodge lane in Broadbottom in the evening of Wednesday 14 June.

Greater Manchester Police have said that despite the medical teams best efforts, they were unable to save her.

Detective Superintendent Rebecca Boyce said: "Yesterday evening's events are nothing short of devastating and my deepest sympathies are with the loved ones of the girl who lost her life in such awful circumstances.

"Officers will continue to support the family during this incredibly difficult time."

"Detectives from Tameside CID are confident there are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being prepared for the coroner."