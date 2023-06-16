A dispersal order has been put in place around a Greater Manchester reservoir in a bid to stop people from swimming in the water.

The order, at Audenshaw Reservoir in Tameside, allows police to ask anyone within the area to leave and not return for a specified time frame.

Announcing the measure Greater Manchester Police (GMP) warned: "The waters can be tempting during these prolonged periods of dry and warm weather, but the risks of injury and death in open water are very real."

People are already banned from swimming in the waters, owned by United Utilities, but the order makes it illegal.

It follows the death of 15-year-old Abbie Walton who died after being found in the River Etherow, in Broadbottom, also in Tameside, on Wednesday 14 June.

Officers shared a map of the area covered by the dispersal order. Credit: Greater Manchester Police

A post on the GMP Tameside Facebook page this morning said: "Authority granted to direct any person who is in a public place in the locality of Audenshaw Reservoir, bordered by Corporation Road, Stamford Road, Taylor Lane and the M60 (see attached map) to - a) leave the locality (or part of the locality), and b) not to return to the locality (or part of the locality) for the period specified.

"This area is privately owned land and no member of the public has authority to enter. 13 Dispersal Notices have already been issued.

A stark warning was also issued about the dangers of open water after 15-year-old Erin Madden died at a popular beauty spot in St Helens on 2 June.

The teenager died at Carr Mill Dam after "getting into distress" in the water.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue also criticised dozens spotted jumping into water at a quayside in an attempt to cool off - despite water safety warnings.

The groups were seen jumping from bridges and the water's edge into Salford Quays as temperatures rose to as high as 30C across the weekend.