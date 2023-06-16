A man has been arrested after drag star The Vivienne was attacked in a McDonald's.

The Ru-Paul's Drag Race winner claims she was the victim of a homophobic attack in the Edge Lane branch of the fast food chain in Liverpool.

The 31-year-old took to Twitter to share details of her nightmare ordeal, tweeting: "Just been attacked in McDonald’s, police on way.

"Homophobia alive and well folks!

"First time I’ve never retaliated in a fight because I’m not gonna punch somebody in front of kids and women."

The Dancing on Ice contestant later added: "Huge thank you to the fantastic staff at @McDonaldsUK Edge Lane who acted fast and removed the idiot from the premises and did everything in their power to make sure I was ok and waited for police with me."

The performer, known out of drag as James Lee Williams, shared updates on the situation and informed her supporters that the suspected attacker had been caught.

Merseyside Police confirmed a man has been arrested on suspicion of s47 assault and is currently in custody.

Detective Inspector Alan Nuttall said: “Enquiries are in the very early stages. This was a shocking attack which happened in broad daylight in what would have been a busy venue.

“There is no place for hate crime in our city and Merseyside Police has a zero tolerance approach to these incidents.

"I would ask anyone who has information about this incident to contact us either directly or via Crimestoppers.

“Merseyside Police is committed to tackling hate crime across our communities. We would encourage all victims of hate crime to come forward as we have officers and staff dedicated to protecting victims who will make sure you are supported at every step as sensitively as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook with the reference log 514 of 16th June. You can also call 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If, for any reason, you do not wish to report a hate crime to the police, the independent charity Stop Hate UK to run a 24/7 confidential helpline for all victims of hate crime on 0800 138 1625 or www.stophateuk.org. You can also download the Stop Hate UK reporting app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.

