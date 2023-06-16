A drink driver has been jailed after ploughing into a man hitting him with such speed bricks were knocked out of a wall by a subsequent impact.

Mohammed Gulshin followed and then mowed down the man, who was walking with friends in a Manchester street, after an argument, Manchester Crown Court was told.

The victim was left with catastrophic injuries, including two broken legs, after Gulshin followed him at speed, before hitting him with his Volkswagen Scirocco on Wilmslow Road in Fallowfield in December 2020.

Some hours earlier, Gulshin, who is 25 and of Newport Street, had been removed from the area following a disturbance with police due to his 'aggravated' behaviour.

Prosecutor Andrew MacIntosh said that police were called by CCTV operatives to Wilmslow road following a 'disturbance' involving a large group of males on 12 December 2020.

When officers arrived they saw Gulshin leaving the scene and spoke to him, describing him to be 'aggravated.' After briefly speaking to him, they escorted him from the area.

Later, at about 4am the victim and his two friends were walking home along Wilmslow Road. The court heard they had been involved in the earlier incident with Gulshin.

"As they were walking along the defendant drove up in a blue Volkswagen Scirocco. He drove at them, at speed," the prosecutor said.

"The defendant mounted the curb where they were and struck him from behind before driving into a brick wall. He drove into the wall with such force that bricks were dislodged."

Gulshin told police officers at the scene that he lost control of his car and had been trying to get out of the way after the others were throwing bricks at him.

He was breathalysed and found to be over the drink drive limit. The car was also searched and officers found two large kitchen knives.

Four men were seen on nearby CCTV footage running across a college entrance shortly before the impact, followed moments later by a car driving at speed.

Gulshin was arrested at the scene and interviewed, initially telling officers that he was unhappy with how he was treated following the disturbance, but adding nothing further about the collision.

Mohammed Gulshin has been jailed for four years Credit: MEN Media

The court heard that the victim suffered from a number of injuries including two broken legs, and stayed in hospital for a month.

He said he struggled to walk for long periods, is unable to play basketball and football due to his injuries and has been unable to return to his job.

He also said that he has regular nightmares and flashbacks and struggles to sleep.

The court also heard that Gulshin had previous convictions for drink driving and possessing drugs.

Following the case he was jailed for four years after he admitted causing wounding, as well as possession of two knives which were found in his car, and separate offences of drug dealing. He was also banned from driving for five years.

In mitigation Michael James said: "It’s disappointing. He has made significant efforts to change his life. The defendant bitterly regrets whatever decision he came to make. He was clearly affected by alcohol."

Jailing him for four years, Judge Elizabeth Nicholls said the facts of the case were 'extraordinary.'

"There is no explanation for why you were involved in this disturbance, so it remains that this was a mindless, senseless and brutal act of violence," she added.