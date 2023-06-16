It has been a busy old week for Manchester City footballer Jack Grealish, what with little things like helping to win the treble and England duties.

But he has still found the time to send a personalised message to 10-year-old, visually impaired fan.

Ralph Mullineaux, who stars in the latest advert for Guide Dogs, wrote a letter in Braille to Jack, telling him how much of a role model he is to young fans such as himself.

The City star got back to him in a letter written in Braille and included a signed shirt - and Ralph, from Cornwall, was over the moon.

In a social media post his mum says: "Thank you so much to man of them moment, @jackgrealish, who’s sent Ralph a signed shirt and a personalised letter - written in Braille!"Grealish is Ralph’s hero. Ralph wears his hair like Jack so he can be just like him, and he even wanted to wear his hairband when he starred in @guidedogsuk latest advert."Ralph sent Jack a letter in Braille telling him how much of an amazing role model he is.

"As Ralph has a visual impairment, he really loves how Grealish understands disability and celebrates his sister who has cerebral palsy.

"Ralph was beyond thrilled to get a reply from his favourite footballer and for it to be in Braille, is just so special. It’s so nice to see how inclusive and kind Jack and the @ManCity can be."I really can’t believe how much has happened this year! Ralph was accepted onto the England Para Football VI Pathway programme, he’s starred in the Guide Dogs TV advert (who have helped him so much) and then this. I’m so proud of him."

Grealish has previously spoken about his close relationship with his younger sister - who has cerebral palsy and struggles with her vision, like Ralph.

He is a an ambassador for the Special Olympics and is a long-time supporter of the Saving Lives and Children in Need charities.

