Hearts skipped a beat when a life-size tiger appeared outside a theatre.

Onlookers stopped to stare at the puppeteered Bengali Tiger which features in the show Life Of Pi.

Video shows the animal seemingly coming to life in front of The Lowry in Salford Quays where the theatre is promoting its forthcoming Christmas season.

On closer inspection, viewers can see a puppeteer operating the alluring beast.

Producers hope the production will be a roaring success. Credit: Nathan Chandler

Known as ‘Richard Parker’ in the play, the creation was in town for the press launch of the show, which will be running from Tuesday 5 December 2023 to Saturday 6 January 2024.

Also at The Lowry for the launch was playwright Lolita Chakrabarti, who adapted the much-loved novel for the stage, and Puppet & Movement Director Finn Caldwell.

The visit came in the week Life of Pi’s Broadway production won 3 prizes at The Tony Awards in New York.

Life of Pi's first-ever tour of the UK and Ireland begins in August 2023, with Divesh Subaskaran confirmed to make his professional debut in the central role of Pi.

The production concluded its West End run in January.

Based on the popular work of fiction by Yann Martel, the theatrical adaptation won five Olivier Awards in 2022.

Telling the story of the occupants of a lifeboat - four animals and a 16-year-old boy - it is an epic journey of endurance and hope.