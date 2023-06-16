A man has been left with serious injuries to his arm and hand following a “nasty attack” near to a pub.

The 44-year-old was taken to hospital following the attack and officers say they are “working hard to establish the circumstances”.

Merseyside Police say it was called to the scene near the Coach and Horses pub, in Moreton, Wirral, at around 6.23pm on Thursday, 15 June.

Nearby roads had to be closed while it carried out investigations.

Detective Chief Inspector Cat Walsh, said: "The investigation is very much in its early stages and we are still trying to piece together exactly what has happened.

"The victim has been taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries and this was a nasty attack.

"If you have captured the incident on dashcam or your mobile phone please contact us, as that footage could be crucial in helping us to find the offender and put him before the courts.

"I am aware that the incident has caused some disruption within the local community and I would like to thank members of the public for their understanding and patience whilst the crime scene is examined."

Anyone with information can DM @MerPolCC on Twitter, or phone Crimestoppers anonymously, quoting reference 1042 of 15 June.