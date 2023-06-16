Manchester United has retained striker Mason Greenwood - despite the fact he is still suspended from playing by the club.

The 21-year-old was suspended after he was charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behaviour and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charges were later dropped by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) after a key witness withdrew their involvement in the case and 'new material came to light', on 2 February.

But, Greenwood remains suspended by United pending an internal investigation.

The investigation involves determining whether he was in breach of his contract and brought the club into disrepute.

After the charges were dropped United said in a club statement: “Manchester United notes the decision of the Crown Prosecution Service that all charges against Mason Greenwood have been dropped.

"The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete."

Greenwood was announced on a list of players being kept by the team - which stated he remains contracted to them.