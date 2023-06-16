A major search operation is underway to find a missing woman whose car has been found abandoned near a popular walking route.Thea Newton was last seen at around 1:30am on Friday, 16 June, at her home in Warrington, but has not been seen since.The 29-year-old car was found parked near Sunflower Drive, near the Warrington stretch of the Trans Pennine Trail. She is described as being 5ft 10ins tall, with long blonde hair and a slim build.

Cheshire Police say she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a multi-coloured pattern on it.Inspector Daniel Richardson said: “We’re increasingly concerned for her welfare and are currently searching for her.

"If you are out on the Trans Pennine Way and see a woman fitting this description, please contact us.

"Her family and friends are extremely worried about her and just want her home safely.“I’d also appeal directly to Thea, please let us know you are okay, we’re all very worried about you and want to get you back to your family.”