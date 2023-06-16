Play Brightcove video

Beckie Ramsey talks to ITV Granada Reports presenter Gamal Fahnbulleh.

The mother of a 13-year-old boy who died in the water of a Lancashire quarry says she was in “shock and horror” at hearing about the death of Abbie Walton.

Abbie, 15, died after getting into trouble in a river in Tameside, Greater Manchester, on Wednesday, 14 June.

She was the second girl from her school to die in a water-related tragedy in less than a year.

Beckie Ramsey, who lost her son Dylan in 2011, now campaigns for better water safety.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports, she said, “My initial reaction was shock, horror."

13-year-old Dylan Ramsay was found at a quarry on Hill Top Lane.

“I found out on the evening when she was still in the water and being searched for.

“I’m not religious but I just prayed for that little girl to go home to her mum and dad.

“When I found out in the morning that she hadn't… there’s no words."

Dylan, 13, a fit and strong swimmer, went to cool down in Hilltop Quarry in Whittle-le-Woods close to his home in Chorley, but didn't come home.

He died within three minutes of him going in the water, after suffering cold water shock.

Ever since his death, Beckie has been campaigning for water safety and drowning prevention to be put on the National Curriculum.

She secured 108,000 signatures on an e-petition and spends her time talking about Dylan to pupils, students, emergency workers and other staff.

However, with this latest development, she says the safety message is still not getting to the right people.

She said people need to be taught that entering open water without taking precautions is dangerous.

“If you think you can swim you’ve got a false sense of security to think you’re OK in open water,” she added.

Beckie is calling for public service announcements during young people’s television programmes.

She offered her condolences to all the families who have recently lost loved ones.

“My heart is with you all,” she said.