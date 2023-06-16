Manchester City's treble celebrations proved too much for defender Ruban Dias after it was revealed he threw up into Jack Grealish’s mum’s handbag - after just two shots.

The Blues marked winning the Champions League title with four days in Turkey and Ibiza before bringing the party back to Manchester.

Several players did not shy away from celebrations, with Jack Grealish the centre of attention for most of the bus parade through the city centre on Monday, 12 June.

But it has now been revealed, by goalkeeper Ederson, that defender Ruben Dias vomited in Grealish's mother's hand bag after drinking more than he could handle.

Ederson told TNT Sports: "There are players who don't drink, but made an exception, which was the case with Ruben Dias.

"But it didn't work out for him. Two shots and he threw up everything. But you might not believe it, but it all went in Jack Grealish's mother's bag."

Dias, 26, joined Manchester City in September 2020, has appeared 87 times for the team and won player of the season during his first term.

He will now join up with his national squad, flying out to Portugal ahead of their two latest European Championship qualifiers.

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish, 27, will play with the England squad against Malta on Friday, 16 June.

