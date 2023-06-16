A school is reported to have been put on lockdown amid reports of a man with a possible gun.

Police were called to reports of the incident in Bradshaw Brow, Bolton, at about 2.50pm today (Friday).

Pupils at nearby Canon Slade School are reported to have been put on lockdown as a result of the incident.

No arrests have been made and no injuries have been reported, say officers.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said, “At around 2:50pm this afternoon (Friday 16 June 2023), officers were called to reports of a man with a possible firearm on Bradshaw Brow in Bolton.

“Officers are currently at the scene conducting further enquiries and extensive searches of the surrounding areas to ensure the local communities safety.

"No arrests have been made at present and no injuries have been reported."