A shop selling counterfeit goods has been called "one of the most dilapidated and structurally dangerous" premises they have come across by police who raided it.

Officers raided the store on Great Ducie Street, on the edge of Manchester city centre, as part of Operation Vulcan.

They say they had to force their way into the shop, which was concealed behind a locked metal cage.Once inside Greater Manchester Police(GMP) found evidence of a large shop which sold a variety of products, all counterfeit.

Littered with rat droppings the shop was one of the most 'dangerous' premises police had seen Credit: GMP

However, that was not the most striking aspect of the shop.Officers say they were struck by ‘the strong smell of mould and damp’, with rat poison and rat faeces covering the floor. Firefighters assessed the building and immediately condemned it, a GMP spokesperson added.

Sergeant Dan Cullum, one of Operation Vulcan's specialist officers, said: “This shop is in one of the worst states we’ve seen and it’s simply not safe to enter.“One of our officers was at the top of the stairs and moved a piece of wood that looked like it was covering the lower part of the staircase, but was actually covering a large hole in the ground.

"Anyone who stepped on that would have gone straight through to the floor below and been seriously injured.“There’s also mould and rat poison everywhere. It clearly demonstrates that counterfeit goods are cheap and nasty on many levels.

"You don’t know what you’re buying; what other more serious crime you might be funding; and you also don’t know where these items have been.

Police say the operators were trying to escape with their fake goods Credit: GMP

“We believe the owners of the shop were also attempting to pack up and move their wares before we could get to them.

"It’s been our aim all along to make it impossible for criminal enterprises to thrive in this area and I’m pleased to see the criminals feel they can no longer remain.“However, we don’t want them setting up shop elsewhere and Operation Vulcan will thwart any attempt to move the trade - and if they do move, we will follow and shut them down.”

David Minto, Group Manager for Protection at Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, added: “The conditions inside this building were very dangerous.

"We saw huge holes in the floors, blocked escape routes, dangerous storage of potentially flammable items, no working smoke alarms and exposed electrics, so we have served a prohibition notice on the property.

Forcing their way past a metal cage the officers found fake goods, mould and rat poison Credit: GMP

"The work of Op Vulcan has made clear that the counterfeit trade is often conducted in substandard buildings that pose significant risk to anybody entering them.

"With our fire safety officers working jointly with police colleagues together we can help crack down on this activity and keep the communities of Manchester safe.”