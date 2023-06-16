Three people in the Isle of Man have been commended for their services to the island in the King's Birthday Honours List, while another has also been a special Lieutenant Governor’s Commendation.

Those who have been honoured are as follows.

David McLean MBE

David McLean encouraged people in Peel to purchase the old Methodist Centenary Hall and he led the way in transforming it into a first class theatre and community venue, now known as the Peel Centenary Centre.

The Centre, which opened in 2003, is run entirely by volunteers and David continues to interact with everyone in a calm and caring manner to ensure that the Centre’s facilities are in good order.

It has become a hub for nurturing community participation in the arts and music, as well as a performance venue for world class musicians.

In 2018, David launched the annual ‘One Island our World’ festival which is an international event that fuses traditional, contemporary and world music, as well as craft and the arts.

This annual festival is routinely attended by huge numbers of enthusiasts.

Mr McLean works tirelessly in the daily running of Peel Centenary Centre, freely giving of his time, his musical talents and his organisational skills.

His Majesty The King has made Mr David McLean an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for the promotion of arts, culture and music in the Isle of Man.

David McLean has been awarded an MBE for the promotion of arts, culture and music in the Isle of Man. Credit: Government House

Captain James Stuart McKenzie

Captain Stuart McKenzie set up a local company called the Manx Computer Bureau after a successful Merchant Navy career.

As well as assisting the Isle of Man Government, he supported many local companies and businesses in developing the application of computers and software to their various requirements.

In 2001, he established the McKenzie Trust with his wife Barbara, which still provides many would-be entrepreneurs with advice, grants and loans to help them set up their own companies.

In 2015, Captain McKenzie became founder member of Ramsey Queen’s Pier Restoration Trust, and went on to become the chairman in 2018.

In the role of project manager, he was the driving force behind the planned restoration, as it progressed from planning to the survey and construction phases.

It is a great tribute to his determination and tenacity that the Island will inherit a magnificent refurbished Victorian Pier.

Captain James Stuart McKenzie has been appointed an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours List for his outstanding contribution to the Isle of Man community.

Captain James Stuart McKenzie has been awarded an MBE for his outstanding contribution to the Isle of Man community. Credit: Government House

Wendy McDowell BEM

Wendy McDowell has been an active member of drama and musical societies, choirs and festivals in the Isle of Man since the 1960s.

Most notably, she has contributed to the Manx Music Festival, as a competitor, teacher, accompanist and committee member.

She is an organist at St Peter’s Church, Onchan, where she is also choir mistress, composing and arranging choral music.

During her 10 year term as Council Member and Chair of the Isle of Man Arts Council in the 1990s, she was instrumental in the refurbishment of the Villa Marina and the establishment of the Ballakermeen Studio Theatre.

From 1962 until 2020, Mrs McDowell was the accompanist and deputy conductor for the Regal Singers.

She continues to organise fund-raising concerts, in which she always takes part and over time she has helped raise thousands of pounds for local charities.

She also entertains at nursing and residential homes, as well as playing the piano and organ at many churches.

Mrs McDowell has always given her time for the benefit of others and to raise the profile of music and drama.

His Majesty The King has awarded Mrs McDowell a BEM in the King’s Birthday Honours List for her outstanding contribution to music and drama across the Isle of Man.

Wendy McDowell has been awarded a BEM for her outstanding contribution to music and drama across the Isle of Man. Credit: Government House

Anthony Stephen (Steve) George

Further to the King's Honours, Sir John Lorimer has also awarded a Lieutenant Governor’s Commendation to Mr Anthony Stephen George, for his dedicated service to the community of Port Erin on the Isle of Man.

This is an award made personally by the Lieutenant Governor, the royal representative of the Island, in recognition of significant contribution to the Isle of Man.

Mr George is the Chair and Founder of Visit Port Erin, which is recognised as the leading and most active trader’s association on the Island.

He has been an unsung hero of many community activities and events, including the Port Erin Festival of the Sea and Port Erin’s pre-Christmas festival, which bring hundreds of families to the village.

As well as being a founder director of Rushen Heritage Trust, Mr George is also a leading figure in Rushen Rotary Club and has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Sir John Lorimer will present the award to Mr George later this month.

Anthony Stephen George has been awarded a Lieutenant Governor’s Commendation for his dedicated service to the community of Port Erin. Credit: Government House

