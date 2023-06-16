Play Brightcove video

Caroline Whitmore, entertainment correspondent at ITV Granada Reports, has been speaking to the band and some of those behind the film.

A new musical featuring the songs of Take That is out on the big screen and, to celebrate, the Lancashire town where the film was shot has launched a selfie trail where fans can take in some of the movie’s locations.

Greatest Days was filmed in and around Clitheroe, culminating in a huge song and dance number featuring hundreds of people in the town centre.

Music-lovers can get their copy of the map at Clitheroe Market or the Tourist Information Centre in Station Road.

But keep reading for our guide to some of the main locations from the film.

The stars coming out on Clitheroe’s own movie selfie trail. Credit: ITV Granada

What is Greatest Days?

The film is based on the Manchester group's jukebox musical The Band, about a group of women who get back together after a gap of 25 years to see their favourite band.

It received its world premiere at the city's Opera House in 2017, before embarking on a UK and Ireland tour.

It also appeared at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in London's West End in 2018.

Described as ‘a feel-good universal story of love and friendship’, the film portrays five Clitheroe schoolgirls – Claire, Debbie, Heather, Rachel and Zoe – who have the night of their lives at a concert featuring their favourite boyband.

A quarter of a century on, their lives have changed in a myriad of ways as they reunite to reminisce about their past and discover their future.

Howard Donald, Gary Barlow and Mark Owen from Take That performing at the premiere of Greatest Days in central London Credit: PA

Take That's remaining three members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen said: "Greatest Days is a film dedicated to all those who have supported us throughout the years.

"It puts a mirror on our audience – it's a celebration of our music but it's literally all about the fans and their friendships.

"Our fans have been on a 30-year journey with us and we have an incredibly strong bond with them, so seeing that they will be represented on screen by such a strong, talented cast is incredibly exciting."

The film is directed by multi-BAFTA-winning Coky Giedroyc, written by Tim Firth and produced by Jane Hooks.

Who are the stars of Greatest Days?

Actor and comedian Aisling Bea, the winner of the 2020 BAFTA Television Craft Award for Breakthrough Talent.

Aisling Bea has previously starred in This Way Up and Hard Sun Credit: PA

She stars alongside Matthew McNulty and Alice Lowe, with Jayde Adams, Amaka Okafor and Marc Wootton.

The film’s ‘boy band’ is played by newcomers Aaron Bryan, Dalvin Cory, Joshua Jung, Mark Samaras and Mervin Noronha.

When was the film shot?

Production teams arrived in Clitheroe in April 2022 and stayed for a number of weeks.

Many locals didn’t seem to mind the road closures and diversions in place during shooting.

The crew and cast then moved to Athens for more filming.

Scenes were also shot on London’s South Bank.

What have people in Clitheroe been saying about the film?

Ribble Valley Borough Council leader Stephen Atkinson said: "It has laugh-out-loud moments, heart-breaking moments and some amazing song and dance numbers.

"Greatest Days will introduce Clitheroe to a global audience and our officers have been working on a series of initiatives to create a lasting legacy from it."

Banana News on Castle Street was one of the locations used in the film Greatest Days. Credit: PA

Beverley Rothwell works at the Cancer Research shop in the town.

She said: “People are going to watch the film and want to come and visit Clitheroe. It’s jsut going to be so good."

Gillian Swales from Colborne House Cafe made cakes used in scenes from shot in the establishment on Wellgate.

She said: “It’s amazing. it will do so much for the town. I’m looking forward to seeing the film!"

Linda McGlinchey added: “The town’s just coming alive again as it did for the movie so it’s lovely to see."

A gold star marks the start of the Greatest Days filming locations trail at Clitheroe Market Credit: ITV Granada

What were the Clitheroe filming locations for Greatest Days?

Here are some of the main locations used for the movie:

