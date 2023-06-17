Residents injured after suspected arson attack in Birkenhead

Three people have been rescued after two houses went up in flames in a suspected arson attack, emergency services have said.

Several people were also taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after properties were evacuated in Claughton Road, Birkenhead, at about 5am.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

The 31-year-old from Egremont has been taken to a police station for further questioning, Merseyside Police said.

Two police officers also suffered dog bites after responding to reports of 10 separate fires, including in skips and bins, in the area.

Fire crews found two houses with the ground floor in one of them "well alight", Merseyside Fire and Rescue said.

The blaze had spread to the neighbouring property before firefighters managed to rescue two people, who were conscious and breathing.

They also led a third person to safety from another property in the terrace and evacuated neighbouring properties.

The fires have now been extinguished while roads were temporarily closed.

A police spokeswoman said they believed "the fires may have been caused deliberately".

Ch Insp Colin Dyer said: "We are working closely with Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service in establishing the cause of this horrifying incident that has caused severe damage to several people's homes and left one house destroyed in Birkenhead."

He appealed for anyone with information and footage to contact police.