Sir Lindsay Hoyle opens community gardening hub in Chorley

The House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has opened a new Community Gardening Hub in his Chorley constituency.

The hub has been developed by volunteers from Chorley in Bloom on derelict land next to railway lines thanks to a 10 thousand pound National Lottery grant.

It will be used to provide gardening lessons to schoolchildren and to grow food for a local homeless shelter.

Flowers and vegetables growing at the Community Gardening Hub Credit: ITV

Sir Lindsay cut the ribbon to officially open the site and took a tour of the community garden.

He said "This is about bringing in young people who have never thought about horticulture, showing them what they can grow - the vegetables, the flowers - and it's getting them involved.

"This is giving inspiration to a whole new generation, giving value to their lives....bringing young people together in Chorley, what a great use for a derelict site."

Young people from local schools and Scout and Guide groups will learn about horticulture at the hub Credit: ITV

The facilities at the hub include a covered teaching area, large tool shed, polytunnel, raised beds, fruiting hedge and a cosy cabin.

The volunteers will be working with children from local schools, as well as young people from Groundwork and the Prince’s Trust.

Scouts and Guides from across Chorley and surrounding villages have also been involved in developing the site.