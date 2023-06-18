Forces veterans enjoy a kick-about and a chance to share experiences

Play Brightcove video

Ex-Army, Navy and Air-Force veterans in Lancashire have been enjoying free football sessions courtesy of Fleetwood Town FC's Community Trust.

Some of the players have mental health issues - PTSD etc. Many veterans feel let down by the lack of care they perceive from the services after their experiences and have problems readjusting to civilian life; isolation alienation etc.

The sessions are a chance for them to spend time with others who've been through similar experiences. Many say only those who've served understand what they sometimes struggle with.

The aim is to set up a veterans football league in the region - approx 12 clubs have teams so far. The aim of the teams is to help veterans with their mental health, cut isolation and improve general health through physical exercise.