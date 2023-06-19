A man has been arrested after a man was left with serious head injuries after being assaulted in Lytham.

Lancashire Police were called at 1.28am on Sunday 18 June to Henry Street to a report that a 25-year-old had been assaulted.

He was taken to hospital and remains in a critical condition.

Detectives arrested a 20-year-old man on suspicion of section 18 grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Lancashire Police say their investigation is still very much ongoing and are continuing their appeal asking for witnesses and anyone who has information about the incident to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting log 0134 of June 18, 2023.