Video report by Entertainment Correspondent Caroline Whitmore.

A glittering charity ball has been held in Manchester to support a charity which helps women who are diagnosed with cancer whilst pregnant.

The star studded evening at the Kimpton Clocktower in the city centre saw some of the region's most well known faces turn out for Mummy's Star on its tenth anniversary.

Mummy’s Star support women and families dealing with cancer in and around pregnancy, loss, birth and beyond.

The charity is celebrating its tenth anniversary Credit: Caroline Whitmore

The team worked closely with ITV’s Coronation Street during Sinead Tinker’s two-year award-winning cervical cancer and pregnancy storyline, with actors Katie McGlynn and Rob Mallard both becoming patrons for the charity.

TV presenter Jenny Powell hosted the evening alongside Coronation Street actress Victoria Ekanoye, who has a very close connection with the charity after publicly sharing her own cancer and pregnancy journey.

Victoria was diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after giving birth to her first baby – and following a double mastectomy is now all clear.

Victoria Ekanoye (Left) publicly shared her own cancer and pregnancy journey.

In an emotional speech she told the audience how six women within her immediate family have all been diagnosed with breast cancer.

She also said it’s thanks to her son Theo that she discovered a lump while breastfeeding, which could very well have saved her life.

Mummy's Star was started in 2012 by Pete Wallroth, in memory of his wife Mair, who was diagnosed with breast cancer when 22 weeks pregnant with their second child, Merlin.

Mummy's Star was started in 2012 by Pete Wallroth, in memory of his wife Mair.

She underwent chemotherapy treatment during and after her pregnancy but sadly the cancer was later found to have spread to the meninges lining of the brain and was untreatable.​

Mair passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on 6 December 2012 at the age of 41. At the time Merlin was just 10 weeks old and her daughter Martha was three.

Speaking at the ball Pete said he wanted to help other parents to get help: "we decided to start something that would be there for families affected in the same way in the future."

Cancer Research UK says that breast cancer during pregnancy is rare. The charity says that research shows that breast cancer is reported in 1 in every 3,000 pregnancies. Most women are between 32 and 38 years old at diagnosis. Most are able to carry on with their pregnancy.

Coronation Street star Ellie Leach was amongst those on the red carpet Credit: Caroline Whitmore

Reality TV star Christine McGuinness was amongst the famous faces who walked the red carpet, alongside Coronation Street cast members, including Rob Mallard, Ellie Leach, Alexandra Mardell, Elle Mulvaney, Kel Allen, and Kimberly Hart-Simpson.

Reality star Christine McGuiness Credit: Caroline Whitmore

An online auction with prizes including breakfast with Gary Neville and a signedManchester United shirt continues online.

The total amount raised is yet to be announced as the online auction remains open until tomorrow evening.

