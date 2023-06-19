An elderly woman was rescued from her home by fire crews after a huge thunderstorm caused a street in Radcliffe to flood.

Pictures show the aptly named Water Street submerged on Sunday 18 June as sudden heavy rainfall caused the road to quickly flood before it was closed off.

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said: "Just after 7pm on Sunday 18 June, fire crews were called to reports of flooding on Water Street, Radcliffe.

"A fire engine from Bolton North station quickly attended the incident. Firefighters helped an elderly woman out of her home, which had flooded, and left her in the care of a family member.

"Fire crews remain in attendance assisting other residents."

Roads across the north west also flooded after the thunderstorm rolled in, with videos showing cars wading through water also in Manchester city centre, Trafford and Crumpsall, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

The Environment Agency also issued an urgent flood alert for parts of the region, with roads and footpaths expected to become submerged in the Upper River Irwell catchment areas.

