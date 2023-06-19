Play Brightcove video

Video report by ITV Granada Reports correspondent Mel Barham.

Drug-related deaths in Merseyside are falling for the first time in more than a decade thanks to a nationally funded drug, mental health and alcohol programme.

In just two years more than 2,000 people have been helped by charity 'With You', which has been able to give access to a range of drug and alcohol treatment programmes thanks to the Government’s ADDER (Addiction, Diversion, Disruption, Enforcement and Recovery) funding programme.

In year one, With You supported 390 people through its programmes, and as the organisation celebrates its second anniversary, those supported has risen to nearly 2,394 people.

The national charity is part of a wider scheme that works with Merseyside Police and courts in Liverpool, Knowsley and Wirral.

It aims to reduce the harm drug use has on the people and communities in the region, by offered a health-based approach to tackling drug use, which in turn helps service users to keep away from the criminal justice system.

The Government funding means they have been able to reach more people, and accelerate treatment programmes.

Chris McKinnell was addicted to heroin and crack cocaine for 25 years. He's been helped by With You. Credit: ITV Granada

It was the daily desperate need for a high that plunged former heroin and crack cocaine user Chris McKinnill into the deepest, darkest low.

He was hooked on the drugs for 25 years. He said: "I was falling apart - I was dying, literally killing myself.

"It's not a nice life at all. It takes your entire life away."

Thanks to the extra funding from ADDER, Chris is getting treatment from With You. He has now been off heroin for five years and has a job, and a future.

"It's given me my life back," said Chris. "It's very emotional because I remember when I was at my lowest, and I'm so glad to have my life back."

Chris is receiving specialist support from With You Credit: ITV Granada

With You Contract Manager Sarah Humphrys says the help is making a real difference: "For the first time we're seeing a huge increase in people exiting treatment.

"And when they leave treatment drug free, they have so many more opportunities. It's life changing."

The funding has also signalled a more compassionate approach from police, with a move away from criminalising every addict.

Inspector Susan Stribing, Merseyside Police Credit: ITV Granada

Inspector Susan Stribling from Merseyside Police said: "For a long time now we've been a bit short sighted. Why would we want to criminalise people and ruin their lives when it's actually help that they need?

"This has really opened my eyes to see that many of the people coming through have suffered extensive trauma and there's never been that support. Now the support is there and it's saving lives."

Volunteer Cathy Doyle Credit: ITV Granada

Cathy Doyle has gone through recovery. Addicted to heroin at the age of 15, she spent 27 years on methadone but now volunteeers for With You.

She said: "Doing the voluntary work, I'm able to give an insight about my journey, about what's helped me and lead people in the right direction. There's so much on offer at With You.

"I'm grateful to be alive."

After two years of ADDER funding, With You has seen:

A rise from 390 people to 2,394 people being supported for drug and alcohol use between years one and two, a 514% increase.

Referrals for vulnerable people into drug and alcohol treatment has gone up from 94 to 308 between years one and two, a 228% increase.

A rise in the number of vulnerable individuals supported, from five to 109.

The Buprenorphine programme now has 30 people started on treatment and nine have successfully completed treatment. Buprenorphine is an injection used to treat dependence on opioid drugs such as heroin.

Through With You’s work with the Merseyside Police there has been:

A 6% increase in the number of drug users offered an out of court disposal and diversion scheme

A rise of 69% in the number of County Lines closed

A 10% increase in weapons seized, particularly knives

Merseyside’s Police Commissioner Emily Spurrell said: “Intervening early to support vulnerable people is vital if we are to prevent crime from happening in the first place.

“Project ADDER is a fantastic example of the difference this approach can make - thousands of individuals diverted away from the criminal justice system and into the right place to get the help and treatment they need.

“This is not only helping to transform their lives, it is also freeing up police resources and crucially make our communities safer.

“It’s important this is all backed up with robust enforcement focused on targeting those heartless individuals who seek to profit from other people’s misery and the results from ADDER show just that; organised crime gangs disrupted and dismantled, weapons off our streets and young people protected.”

For support for drugs, alcohol or mental health issues, With You can be contacted on 0151 706 7888 or visit With You In Liverpool’s website.