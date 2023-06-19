Luke Shaw has been selling Manchester United to his England team-mates and says he would take Harry Kane and Declan Rice at Old Trafford “in a heartbeat”.

Having continued their winning start to Euro 2024 qualification by beating Malta 4-0 on Friday, Gareth Southgate’s side have been preparing at United's training ground Carrington for their game against North Macedonia.

Shaw posted an Instagram story on Saturday showing pictures of him at the United training base next to Kane and Rice with the caption “Carrington tour” and an eyes emoji.

On Monday 19 June, England will play their first game at Old Trafford in 16 years. The last being a 1-0 loss to Spain in February 2007.

The lighthearted post comes with the futures of Tottenham striker Kane and West Ham captain Rice among the highest profile of many transfer talking points surrounding this group of England players.

“It is not normally discussed but, because of the time of the season and what is going on, there is a lot of talk, a lot of banter,” Shaw said.

“I would love a few of them to join United – I am not going to lie. I am speaking to them, telling them how good Manchester is because I know their qualities.

“I know they are world-class players and they would be a massive help to us but I can only say so much. It is up to the club and whatever they decide, so we have to go from there.”

Shaw joked “hopefully they like it and can get used to it” at United, who have a long-standing interest in Kane and Rice but are understood to view deals for the duo as highly unlikely.

Mason Mount – absent from the England camp through injury – is the more immediate midfield prospect as United look to build on a promising first season under Erik ten Hag.

“Yes, half joking,” the left-back said of the Instagram post. “It is a bit of both. I know they are both world-class players and I don’t know what is going on at their clubs.

“But if it was down to me, I would take them in a heartbeat and they would improve our team massively and help us go to what we want to achieve.”

Shaw said “you could pick anyone in this squad and love them to come” to a United side that are on the up.

“I love it so much,” Shaw said ahead of Monday’s Old Trafford qualifier. “The feeling playing for your country is one of the best ever."

