A man has admitted killing a pregnant mother-of-two by dangerous driving.

Frankie Jules Hough, 38, died after her car was hit by a BMW when she had pulled over onto the hard shoulder to answer a call.

The crash, on Saturday 13 May on the M66 in Greater Manchester, also left her son and nephew fighting for their lives.

Ms Hough died in hospital, of head injuries, two days later.

Police thanked people who helped Frankie and her family at the scene. Credit: GoFundMe

Adil Iqbal, 22, who was driving the BMW, was arrested at the scene.

Iqbal, from Accrington, Lancashire, pleaded guilty to killing Frankie and causing serious injury to her son, Thomas, aged nine, as he appeared at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Monday 19 June.

Ms Hough’s other son, Rocky, aged two, was also in the car.

A third count of causing serious injury by dangerous driving relating to Ms Hough’s nephew Tobias was not put to the defendant at the hearing.

Judge Maurice Greene remanded Iqbal into custody to await sentencing on 19 July.

A GoFundMe appeal for the family of Ms Hough set up by a friend said she was 18 weeks pregnant expecting a daughter.

The appeal said Thomas and Tobias were both in induced comas in intensive care in hospital after the crash.