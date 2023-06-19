A man who stabbed a student eight times with a 13-inch 'mafia stiletto' knife after a comment over a skateboard has been jailed for 15 years.

Shiloh Pottinger, 20, repeatedly stabbed Luke O'Connor, a 19-year-old Manchester Metropolitan University student, after taking exception to the comment the student's friend had made.

Luke, from Bedfordshire, died in hospital from injuries sustained in the attack on Wilmslow Road in Fallowfield in the early hours of Wednesday 26 October.

Manchester Crown Court heard Luke's friend had made a comment about Pottinger’s skateboard which caused him to walk towards the pair, as he took a flick knife from his pocket.

Luke pushed him away but Pottinger thrust a skateboard at his head, striking the student.

Luke pushed Pottinger a number of times in an attempt to get him away, but Pottinger lunged towards Mr O’Connor with the knife, the court was told.

The pair went to the floor where Luke punched Pottinger, but Pottinger continued to stab him, before dropping the knife. Luke’s friend intervened briefly before moving away.

Luke O'Connor's family say, was a "gentle giant" that was "loved by so many". Credit: Family photo.

Pottinger was found not guilty of murder, but guilty of manslaughter following a three week trial.

Sentencing him, Judge Nicholas Dean KC said he would have give Pottinger 18 years, but reduced it by three years for his youth, immaturity and previous good character.

A post mortem confirmed Luke had at least eight stab wounds which had caused numerous injuries, including a collapsed lung.

Luke’s death was caused by multiple stab wounds and resulting blood loss.

CCTV footage played to the court showed Pottinger brandishing a knife before pocketing it and hitting Luke over the head with his skateboard.

Later, Pottinger could be seen to redraw the knife, stabbing Luke eight times before fleeing, leaving his victim bleeding in the road.

He later carried out a number of internet searches, including “how long do you serve for killing someone?” and “how much time do you get for knife murder?” during the two days before his arrest on 28 October.

The judge ruled Pottinger must serve at least 10 years before being considered for release.

Luke's dad, Jason said: "Luke was our beautiful youngest son, he was the glue in our family that we can never replace.

"All our lives feel empty without Luke. His life was snatched away from him by a coward using a knife.

"The sentence issued today does not reflect the magnitude of the crime or the loss of Luke's life."

The stabbing took place in Fallowfield in the early hours of Wednesday, 26 October. Credit: MEN Media

Carolyn O’Connor, who has two other sons, both older than Luke, said: “I refuse your name to pass my lips because you don’t deserve it. Luke was the man you will never be. He was a gentle giant and had a heart of gold and the kindest of souls.”

Detective Sergeant Laura Murray of Greater Manchester Police's Major Incident Team said: “Luke was just 19-years-old when he was stabbed and killed on his way home. His parents have gone through something that no parent should have to go through.

“From the outset, the investigation team has worked tirelessly to secure the best possible outcome.

"I’m pleased the offender has been served a jail sentence however it will not bring Luke home to his family.

“Had Shiloh Pottinger not been carrying a knife that night, then Luke would not have died. This case shows very clearly the tragic consequences that come from carrying knives."

Jayne Sharp, Senior Crown Prosecutor for Crown Prosecution Service North West said: “Shiloh Pottinger went out for the evening armed with a knife. An innocent, light-hearted comment was enough to cause Pottinger to become aggressive and use the offensive weapon against Luke, who sadly lost his life.

“The CPS worked hard with Greater Manchester Police to build a strong case, piecing together the CCTV, eyewitness testimony, phone and medical evidence to place before the jury. Having heard all the evidence, the jury found Pottinger guilty of manslaughter.

“Nothing can make up for the loss of Luke, I can only hope that knowing Pottinger has been brought to justice will provide some comfort to his family and friends. My thoughts remain with them.”