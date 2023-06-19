Thousands of pounds have been raised for the funeral costs of a teenager who died after getting into difficulty in a river.

Abbie Walton, 15, was found in the water following a search near Hodge Lane in Broadbottom, Tameside, on the evening of Wednesday 14 June.

Friends of the student who studied at Copley Academy in Stalybridge left flowers and balloons for her at the scene last week.

A GoFundMe page has since been set up by Abbie's family to help cover the cost of her funeral.

More than £3,300 has been raised so far from over 120 donations. In a heartfelt tribute posted on the GoFundMe page, Abbie's sister Nicola described her as 'our little butterfly' who was 'always dancing and singing'.

The fundraiser has reached nearly £3,500. Credit: GoFundMe

She wrote: "We appreciate everyone’s condolences at this very sad time. We can’t get our heads around not being able to see her.

"Abbie was a massive soul in everyone’s lives, family, friends and even the community. She was so bubbly, loud, funny and always put a smile on our faces when she walked into the room."

Some of those who have donated to the GoFundMe have posted their own tributes to Abbie and messages of support for the family. One person wrote: "A beautiful angel has been taken far too soon."

Another added: "Rest In peace beautiful girl."

Play Brightcove video

Tim Scott sent this report from the scene on Thursday 15 June

The tragedy follows another in the same area seven years ago.

Jack Pullen, 16, died after getting into trouble at Broadbottom Rocks in July 2016.

Abbie is the second Copley Academy pupil to die after getting into difficulty in water in the past year, following Lucy Smith in Stalybridge on 15 August 2022.

Play Brightcove video

Martin Cain from Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service gave this advice about how to stay safe near water this summer

Following Abbie's death, Greater Manchester Police in Tameside reminded people of the dangers of open water.

A spokesperson said: "We are urging all parents to speak with their children regarding open water safety.

"Ensuring they are keeping out of all rivers, ponds, reservoirs, canals and any other bodies of water. The waters can be tempting during these prolonged periods of dry and warm weather, but the risks of injury and death in open water are very real."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...