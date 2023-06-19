The Unite Union says the Manchester Metrolink dispute has ended after workers accepted an improved pay offer.

The union says its 600 plus members at the company have accepted an offer of a 6.5 percent pay increase, along with a £1,000 one off payment.

The deal is worth over nine percent for many of the workers.

Credit: PA

Earlier this month, a planned strike on 10th and 11th June by workers on the tram system was suspended to allow members to vote, following an improved pay offer.

Manchester Metrolink tram system suspend strike after an improved pay offer

It helped avoid travel chaos for thousands of football and music fans on a weekend that saw Manchester City win the Champions League final in Istanbul, and events including Parklife festival, Soccer Aid at Old Trafford an dothe rmajor concerts in the city.

Unite said the revised pay offer was achieved following talks brokered by Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This deal demonstrates the value of being in Unite. Our members at Metrolink by standing together in unity left the employer with no option but to return to the negotiating table and make an improved offer.

Unite General Secretary Sharon Graham Credit: PA

“This is a further example of how Unite’s total focus on the jobs, pay and conditions is paying direct financial dividends for its members.”

Unite regional officer Colin Hayden said: “This was an important dispute and Unite will build on this settlement in future pay negotiations with Metrolink.”