Belle Vue Aces seven points clear at top of Speedway Premiership

Reigning Speedway Premiership champions Belle Vue are now seven points clear at the top of the Premiership after beating Peterborough 55-35 at the National Speedway Stadium.

An early meeting scare from the visitors saw them take an early lead in Heat 1 on Monday 19 June, with Niels-Kristian Iversen and Ben Cook teaming up for a 5-1 over Dan Bewley and Tom Brennan.

But in the next race Jake Mulford and Simon Lambert, who was guesting in place of the injured Norick Blodorn, repaid the compliment with a 5-1 of their own.

The fans were on their feet and cheering as the Aces continued to assert their dominance with a succession of heat advantages as they gradually extended their lead.

Peterborough Panthers tried desperately to respond to the growing threat of the home team, but there was little they could do to recover the massive deficit, meaning the Belle Vue Aces cruised to another emphatic home victory.

The Aces are seven points clear at the top of the Premiership table Credit: Ian Charles

Captain Brady Kurtz topped the scores with 12 points while Jaimon Lidsey added 10 of his own, and Rising Star Jake Mulford recorded his best home tally so far with 4+1.

Kurtz said: "It’s nice to bang in a big score at home and to see the whole team performing so strongly is very rewarding as well. This was another great night for us.

"We’ve got a strong case for the bonus aggregate point when we go to Peterborough next week. We’ll be aiming for the win on the night, but every point is crucial right now.

"To see Jake in the points was really cool and Simon came in and did a great job for us in place of Norick, so things are looking positive for the rest of the year.

"We always felt that Peterborough would be one of those teams that we should be putting in a shift against, and after losing at Leicester this is a fantastic boost for the boys."

The Aces head to Peterborough next Monday, June 26, before returning to the National Speedway Stadium on Monday, July 3 against the Wolverhampton Wolves, tapes up at 7:30pm.