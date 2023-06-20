Human remains have been found in Manchester city centre.

The discovery was made by electrical workers on beside Manchester Cathedral on Cathedral Street in the afternoon on Monday 19 June.

Police were called to the area at around 3:30pm.

Officers and crime scene investigators were seen as a tent was set up.

A small cordon remained in place this morning and the discovery is not being treated as suspicious.

The find is believed to be on the site of an old church yard.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said: "At around 3:30pm on Monday 19 June 2023, police were called to Cathedral Street in Manchester to reports that human remains had been found.

"During work on an electrical fault, a workman uncovered what are believed to be human remains next to the Cathedral.

"Work was temporarily stopped whilst Crime Scene Investigators from GMP attended. The find is not being treated as suspicious."